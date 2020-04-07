Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Toronto Zoo taking precautions after N.Y. tiger tests positive for COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2020 4:52 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Cats might be susceptible to COVID-19, experts warn
WATCH ABOVE: Experts warn cat owners to be extra cautious after tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19.

TORONTO – The Toronto Zoo is taking extra precautions with its big cats after a tiger tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bronx Zoo.

Wildlife director Andrew Lentini says no animals are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and no humans who work at the zoo have the disease.

READ MORE: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus: U.S. officials

The four-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia and six other tigers and lions that have also fallen ill at the Bronx zoo are believed to have been infected by an employee with the disease.

Lentini says staff at the Toronto Zoo will be wearing protective gear when dealing with its tigers, lions, leopards, jaguars and cheetahs.

He says the zoo has taken precautions for years with its gorillas and orangutans because they can catch colds and the flu from humans.

Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums says no animals have tested positive for COVID-19 in 30 facilities across the country.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesBronx ZOO COVID-19Toronto Zoo CoronavirusToronto Zoo COVID-19
