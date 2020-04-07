Coronavirus: Toronto Zoo taking precautions after N.Y. tiger tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Toronto Zoo is taking extra precautions with its big cats after a tiger tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bronx Zoo.

Wildlife director Andrew Lentini says no animals are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and no humans who work at the zoo have the disease.

The four-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia and six other tigers and lions that have also fallen ill at the Bronx zoo are believed to have been infected by an employee with the disease.

Lentini says staff at the Toronto Zoo will be wearing protective gear when dealing with its tigers, lions, leopards, jaguars and cheetahs.

He says the zoo has taken precautions for years with its gorillas and orangutans because they can catch colds and the flu from humans.

Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums says no animals have tested positive for COVID-19 in 30 facilities across the country.