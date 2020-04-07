Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by truck in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a truck while riding a bike in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area of Tomken Road and Westcreek Boulevard shortly after 2:30 p.m.

It’s believed a man was riding his bike when he was hit by a transport truck that was making a turn, police said.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre.

Police said it’s currently unclear what charges, if any, the driver of the truck could face. They remained at the scene.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

UPDATE

-Road closures Wilkinson Boulevard both ways

-East- closed at Advance and Cooper

-West-closed at Westcreek and Hedgedale

-North-closed Tomken and Wilkinson

-Collision involving transport truck and cyclist, driver

remained on scene.

-Wili advise of any further changes — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 7, 2020

