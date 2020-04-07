Menu

Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by truck in Brampton: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 5:05 pm
The collision happened in the area of Tomken Road and Westcreek Boulevard.
The collision happened in the area of Tomken Road and Westcreek Boulevard. Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a truck while riding a bike in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area of Tomken Road and Westcreek Boulevard shortly after 2:30 p.m.

It’s believed a man was riding his bike when he was hit by a transport truck that was making a turn, police said.

READ MORE: Brampton man charged after faking COVID-19 contact to get out of work

The victim was transported to a trauma centre.

Police said it’s currently unclear what charges, if any, the driver of the truck could face. They remained at the scene.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

