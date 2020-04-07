Peterborough Public Health reports new coronavirus case, bringing region’s total to 45

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported one new case of the novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction late Tuesday afternoon, bringing the Peterborough area’s overall total to 45 confirmed cases.

In its daily situation report released at 4:40 p.m., the health unit reported the one new case following two consecutive days of 44 confirmed cases in its coverage area, which includes the city of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The health unit says that of the 1,015 people tested, 749 have been confirmed negative and 221 people are still waiting for test results. There are no deaths reported.

Of the 45 confirmed cases, 10 of them have been declared resolved, which the health unit describes as when “a patient is no longer infectious based on a negative test, post-infection.”

Outbreaks declared at two long-term care facilities in the area remain status quo, the health unit reported. There are four confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, at St. Joseph’s at Fleming and one confirmed case at Riverview Manor.

On Tuesday morning, the province of Ontario reported 379 new cases, including 21 deaths.

Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health for Peterborough Public Health, is scheduled to hold a media conference on Wednesday for more details on the coronavirus pandemic.