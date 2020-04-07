B.C. First Nations ask to appeal second federal approval of Trans Mountain pipeline

Send this page to someone via email

A group of B.C. First Nations is seeking to challenge the federal government’s second approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in Canada’s highest court.

The Squamish Nation, Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ts’elxweyeqw Tribes and Coldwater Indian Band say they have each filed applications with the Supreme Court of Canada.

They are seeking leaves to appeal a Feb. 4 decision by the Federal Court of Appeal that found cabinet’s approval of the pipeline project in June 2019 was reasonable under the law.

While some court processes are paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, deadlines for leave to appeal applications at the Supreme Court remain in effect.

The First Nations say they have fought and challenged the project through every federal court and now they want to take it to the next step.

In a video news conference Tuesday, Tsleil-Waututh and Squamish leaders said they’re challenging the adequacy of Indigenous consultation leading up to the second approval of the oil pipeline project.