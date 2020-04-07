Coronavirus: Early summer festivals in Saskatoon up in the air

Send this page to someone via email

Many events in Saskatoon, such as sporting events and the Junos, have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of events in the months ahead are still unsure if they can continue.

A new year-round, permanent site for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan along the South Saskatchewan River is still on schedule. While there hasn’t been a slow-down in construction, Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan artistic producer Will Brooks said the 2020 event itself might be cancelled.

Brooks has been in communication with other Saskatchewan festivals and Canadian art organizations to decide how to move forward and expects to make a decision by April 15.

“For us, we don’t really have the ability to wait a number of months to see what the restrictions might be in the summer,” Brooks said.

“If we’re going to go forward with this or attempt to go forward with this, we kind of have to make that decision now.”

Other annual events in the early summer are facing a similar decision.

“As our industry continues to be ravaged by the effects of COVID-19, it’s heartbreaking to see the people we have worked with over the last 30-plus years collectively face unprecedented challenges during this pandemic,” Saskatchewan Jazz Festival marketing director Cathy McMurry said in a statement to Global News.

“We continue to assess the situation and will provide an update at an appropriate time.”

