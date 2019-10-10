Call for proposals part of new era at Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan (SOTS) says the 2020 season will be the beginning of a new era for the Saskatoon summer festival.

The theatre group is expected to open its renovated site along the riverbank of the South Saskatchewan River, which includes a permanent amphitheatre, in June 2020.

SOTS will produce two plays, Macbeth and The Tempest, for its inaugural season ay the redeveloped site. Officials said to expect some “great designs” and “special theatre magic” from these two productions.

In the spirit of the accessibility at the new venue, SOTS said it is making the venue available to the community through a call for proposals process for the season.

It is intended for individuals or groups to showcase their work and/or provide an event to the Saskatoon and area community, the theatre group said.

SOTS said it welcomes ideas from all disciplines including performance, exhibition, production, art installation and community events.

“Those submitting proposals are encouraged to think outside the box and be bold when applying for this additional programming,” read the call for proposals.

“We are certainly interested in arts-based events but also are keen to hear about any sport, culture, recreation programming or other exciting ways to animate this space.”

The guest series will take place on Monday nights from July 6 to Aug. 10 as well as the entire week of July 20 to 26.

The deadline to submit proposals is 5 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2019.

There also will be future opportunities for rentals outside of its season, SOTS said.