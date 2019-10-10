Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Call for proposals part of new era at Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 4:20 pm
Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan reveals a new rendering for its redeveloped site along Saskatoon’s riverbank.
Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan reveals a new rendering for its redeveloped site along Saskatoon’s riverbank. Group 2 Architects / Supplied

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan (SOTS) says the 2020 season will be the beginning of a new era for the Saskatoon summer festival.

The theatre group is expected to open its renovated site along the riverbank of the South Saskatchewan River, which includes a permanent amphitheatre, in June 2020.

Related News

READ MORE: Over $3M announced for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan makeover

SOTS will produce two plays, Macbeth and The Tempest, for its inaugural season ay the redeveloped site. Officials said to expect some “great designs” and “special theatre magic” from these two productions.

In the spirit of the accessibility at the new venue, SOTS said it is making the venue available to the community through a call for proposals process for the season.

It is intended for individuals or groups to showcase their work and/or provide an event to the Saskatoon and area community, the theatre group said.

Story continues below advertisement
Big plans for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan
Big plans for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan

SOTS said it welcomes ideas from all disciplines including performance, exhibition, production, art installation and community events.

“Those submitting proposals are encouraged to think outside the box and be bold when applying for this additional programming,” read the call for proposals.

“We are certainly interested in arts-based events but also are keen to hear about any sport, culture, recreation programming or other exciting ways to animate this space.”

READ MORE: BID wants downtown entertainment district ‘as close as possible to Riversdale’

The guest series will take place on Monday nights from July 6 to Aug. 10 as well as the entire week of July 20 to 26.

The deadline to submit proposals is 5 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2019.

There also will be future opportunities for rentals outside of its season, SOTS said.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
TheatreShakespeare On The SaskatchewanSummer FestivalSaskatoon RiverMacBeththe tempestCall for ProposalsSOTS
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.