Police offer $100K reward to solve 1984 murder of undercover OPP officer

Send this page to someone via email

Two Ontario police forces are offering a $100,000 reward to solve a cold case involving an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot dead at a home in Oakville in 1984.

Earlier this year, a joint homicide team combined investigators from Halton Regional Police Service and the OPP in the hopes of generating new leads and ultimately solve the case.

The homicide, now almost 36 years old, happened at a Marlborough Court apartment complex on April 21, 1984 and involved a then-11 year OPP veteran who was shot in the head inside his suite.

Public appeal for information in regards to unsolved homicide in 1984 in Oakville. Reward offered. Full details here: https://t.co/UNfY4Tyoj9 ^se pic.twitter.com/lRtOJOttMK — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) April 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, Cpl. William McIntyre, 33, worked as an undercover OPP police officer. He was off duty when he was killed. Detectives say McIntyre was killed the day before he was to travel to Kingston for a police-related assignment.

After about 12 years of dead ends, Halton police took another look at the case in May of 1996 according to a front-page article from the Oakville Beaver on the 17th of that month.

In the story, police allegedly obtained new information connected to a request to have DNA testing on evidence taken from the scene of the crime.

At the time investigators had a couple of theories on McIntyre’s death, with one tying his murder with a fellow officer somehow tied to organized crime.

Other investigators believed it was conceivable that a burglar killed the officer who testified against him in another alleged crime.

Any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible will qualify for the $100,000 reward, however, tips need to reach police within the next year before the reward offer expires in April 2021.

Anyone with information can reach out to the McIntyre homicide team at 905-825-4777 ext. 8969 or the Homicide Tip Line 905-825-4776.

Story continues below advertisement

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online.