Entertainment

Rose McGowan calls Alyssa Milano a ‘fraud’ for supporting accused Joe Biden

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 3:59 pm
Rose McGowan called Alyssa Milano a "fraud" for supporting Joe Biden, the subject of a recently surfaced sexual assault allegation.
Rose McGowan called Alyssa Milano a "fraud" for supporting Joe Biden, the subject of a recently surfaced sexual assault allegation. Getty Images

Activist Rose McGowan has called out former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano over her support for presidential candidate Joe Biden, the subject of a recently surfaced sexual assault accusation.

Both McGowan and Milano have been outspoken regarding the #MeToo movement — opening the door for any unspoken sexual assault victims to come forward without being judged or harassed — and were active voices in bringing down serial sexual assaulters like Harvey Weinstein.

Milano, 47, recently addressed her endorsement of Democratic frontrunner Biden, specifically in regard to the 1993 assault allegation against his former staffer, Tara Reade, who came forward with her allegation last month.

READ MORE: Rose McGowan on Harvey Weinstein verdict: ‘I can breathe now’

In response to Milano’s support, McGowan called her a “fraud.”

“This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump and [Supreme Court Justice Brett] Kavanaugh, saying believe victims, you are a lie,” McGowan continued in a tweet, sharing an audio clip of Milano speaking to Andy Cohen. “The corrupt [Democratic National Committee] is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. Shame.”

During the interview on Monday, shared on Milano’s Twitter page, the actor noted that it took her a long time to speak out against Weinstein, too.

READ MORE: Rose McGowan calls Natalie Portman’s pro-women Oscars outfit ‘deeply offensive’

“I believe that even though we should believe women… That does not mean at the expense of giving men their due process and investigation situations,” said Milano. “It’s got to be fair in both directions.”

She noted as further justification for supporting Biden that the Time’s Up Legal Fund chose not to take on Reade’s case.

“I just don’t feel comfortable throwing away a decent man that I’ve known for 15 years in this time of complete chaos without there being a thorough investigation,” Milano continued. “So, I’m just sort of staying quiet about it.”

“We’re destroying lives if we publicly don’t go through the right steps in order to find out if an accusation is credible or not,” she said in response to being called “hypocritical.”

READ MORE: Rose McGowan sues Harvey Weinstein over his alleged moves to ‘silence’ her

In an interview with podcast host Katie Halper, Reade recounted an alleged assault by Biden in 1993.

The accusation has been deemed false by Biden’s deputy communications director Kate Bedingfield, Fox News reports.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultJoe BidenMetoometoo movementme too movementTime's UpRose McGowanAlyssa Milanorose mcgowan metooAlyssa Milano Metoojoe biden sexual assaultrose mcgowan alyssa milanorose mcgowan alyssa milano joe biden fightrose mcgown alyssa milano
