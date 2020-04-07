Stanfield’s signs deal to make protective gowns for N.S. health workers

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says it has signed a contract with undergarment manufacturer Stanfield’s Ltd. of Truro, N.S., to purchase protective gowns for health-care workers in the province.

The health authority says in a news release that production is to begin this week, with the first gowns to be delivered the week of April 15.

READ MORE: Stanfield’s looks to fill 50 jobs ‘immediately’ to make medical gowns

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The agreement will see Stanfield’s produce 30,000 gowns per week to be used by health authority and IWK Health Centre staff.

1:44 N.S. microbiology lab operating around the clock during COVID-19 N.S. microbiology lab operating around the clock during COVID-19

The health authority says its infection prevention and control team has supported the configuration and standards to be used in the factory during production.

CEO Jon Stanfield says the company is immediately recalling more than 70 employees, and is making a call to the community for more workers in an effort to double output within weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Long john producer Stanfield’s reacts to COVID-19 with ‘pivot’ to medical gowns

Stanfield says the factory will be reset to accommodate 72 people per shift for two shifts.