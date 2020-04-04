Coronavirus: Stanfield’s looks to fill 50 jobs ‘immediately’ to make medical gowns

Send this page to someone via email

A historic Canadian undergarment factory in Truro, N.S., is looking to fill more than 50 positions as it pivots to making personal protective equipment for medical professionals and frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stanfield’s Ltd., known for producing long johns and boxer shorts, sent out a tweet on Saturday morning that they have an “immediate” need to fill the positions and start producing personal protective equipment (PPE).

The fifth-generation family-owned firm reportedly has patterns and machinery that would initially produce more than 2,000 medical gowns daily per shift, helping to feed a Canadian demand after the COVID-19 pandemic halted supplies from China.

Jon Stanfield, the chief executive of the company, told The Canadian Press earlier this week that the company has already sourced approved fabric from Intertape Polymer and they are ready to be producing medical clothing within days.

The company was forced to lay-off 200 staff as a result of the pandemic.

Jobs would be part-time and full-time in the company’s sewing department.

In a post on the company’s website, Stansfield’s said they will provide training for the sewing of the much-needed medical gowns.

The workplace is abiding by all proper safety protocols, including social distancing measures announced by the province.

The company says full-time positions are from Monday to Friday, 4 p.m. to midnight while part-time positions are from Saturday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’re interested the company is asking that individuals submit a cover letter and resume to jobs@stanfields.com.

Stansfield’s is among five firms that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday have received letters of intent to manufacture PPE.

–With files from The Canadian Press

