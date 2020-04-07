Coronavirus: Guelph cancels all programs, events at its facilities until July

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says all scheduled programs, performances and events at its facilities have been cancelled until July 5, in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The decision was made on Tuesday following advice from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

All of Guelph’s recreation centres, libraries, museums and theatres will also remain closed until April 30, the city stated in a post on its website.

“The situation is still changing,” said CAO Scott Stewart. “We will reopen facilities and restore city programs and services based on advice from local health officials.”

Those who have registered for programs or classes, rented a sports field, booked a picnic shelter or reserved another recreation facility before July 6 will receive a credit or refund, the city said.

Anyone with a three- or 12-month fitness or recreation membership will not be charged while the facility is closed. The membership will be extended so it can be used when the facility reopens.

The River Run Centre will be contacting ticket holders about updated schedules or refunds.

More information can be found on the city’s website.