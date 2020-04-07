Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Guelph cancels all programs, events at its facilities until July

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 12:08 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario to receive N95 masks Tuesday following U.S. deal
Ontario will be receiving a crucial shipment of 500,000 N95 masks which were held at the U.S. border. Miranda Anthistle reports.

The City of Guelph says all scheduled programs, performances and events at its facilities have been cancelled until July 5, in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The decision was made on Tuesday following advice from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

READ MORE: City of Guelph temporarily lays off 601 employees

All of Guelph’s recreation centres, libraries, museums and theatres will also remain closed until April 30, the city stated in a post on its website.

“The situation is still changing,” said CAO Scott Stewart. “We will reopen facilities and restore city programs and services based on advice from local health officials.”

Those who have registered for programs or classes, rented a sports field, booked a picnic shelter or reserved another recreation facility before July 6 will receive a credit or refund, the city said.

Anyone with a three- or 12-month fitness or recreation membership will not be charged while the facility is closed. The membership will be extended so it can be used when the facility reopens.

READ MORE: Guelph mayor declares state of emergency in response to COVID-19 pandemic

The River Run Centre will be contacting ticket holders about updated schedules or refunds.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

