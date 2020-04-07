Peterborough Regional Health Centre preparing for ‘surge’ of coronavirus patients

Peterborough Regional Health Centre says it’s preparing for a surge of patients due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday morning during a media conference call, Dr. Lynn Mikula, the hospital’s vice-president, chief medical executive and chief of staff, said the hospital currently has three patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are also 24 other inpatients still waiting on test results after initially showing symptoms of COVID-19, she said.

Mikula says staff are “working around the clock” but are also “waiting with bated breath” to see what the next week or two will bring with coronavirus cases. Currently, there are 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Peterborough area, according to Peterborough Public Health.

“We are preparing for and expecting a surge of patients,” said Mikula. “We know that as COVID-19 spreads, it tends to spread from the more populated urban areas and out. We know in the GTA (Greater Toronto Area) they are already experiencing a surge so we are expecting it to make its way out here.

“It’s hard to say exactly when or exactly what the magnitude will be.

“But this is the main focus of our preparations to make sure that we are ready to cope with the surge if or when it comes — and we do believe it will come.” Tweet This

Mikula noted the hospital is working to create “unconventional” spaces for more patients in case the need arises. The hospital typically operates at or just above capacity, she said, but is currently operating at 80 per cent capacity thanks to steps to reduce that number.

Hey Peterborough @Ptbo_Canada I feel so lucky to work in a hospital supported by this community. We are all in this together. 💜 https://t.co/P19dh5Jt0C — Dr. Lynn Mikula (@LynnMikula) April 2, 2020

Mikula noted the hospital’s assessment centre has been “running smoothly” and that the emergency department remains open for other patients.

“If you need us, we are here,” she said.

She also said the hospital has taken many steps to preserve its supply of personal protective equipment, noting it currently has enough ventilators. She said the province has a “stockpile” that can be accessed, if required.

Within 48 hours, the hospital received 700 masks from the public and businesses. She says the hospital is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community over the past month.

“Keeping yourself safe and healthy is the most important thing you can do right now to allow us to dedicate as many of our resources as possible to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “We all need to continue good physical distancing, handwashing and staying home as much as possible.”

Mikula says the coronavirus pandemic is a “unique” challenge and “unprecedented in its magnitude” with a lot of “unknowns,” including capacity limits at the hospital.

It’s also an “emotional and anxious” time for health-care workers. Mikula said she’s proud of the response by the hospital’s entire staff.

During the #COVID19 pandemic, our Emergency Department (ED) continues to be open for patients requiring emergency care. If you’re experiencing any of the following – whether you have #COVID19 symptoms or not – you should be visiting the ED so we can help you. pic.twitter.com/0MtP42SNEw — PRHC (@PRHC1) April 6, 2020

“We deal with crises all the time but this is unique,” she said. “Over the last month, we have changed so much about the way we do things at the hospital — many of our processes. Our people have just risen to the occasion like never before.

“We have pulled together as a community. We have pulled together with the support from the broader community. We are as ready as we can be right now.

“There is a sense of calm preparedness almost within the building. People are waiting for the surge in patients. We continue to prepare and we continue to practise.

“We are feeling really ready right now.” Tweet This

Mikula also thanked first responders and members of the public who have done vehicle conveys around the hospital as a salute to frontline workers, reminding people to remain inside their vehicles to continue safe physical distancing.

“It was very moving and very great for morale,” she said.