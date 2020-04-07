Surrey RCMP seeking missing male

Surrey RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 66-year-old male.
Paul Rada was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 6th, 2020 near the 15500 block of 17th Avenue in Surrey.
He is described as a Caucasian Male, 5’ 7” tall, about 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Paul was last seen driving a black 2004 2-Door Mini Cooper bearing British Columbia Licence Plate 136DJL.
Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Paul Rada or his vehicle is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or CrimeStoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-51417.
