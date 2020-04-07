4 charged after trying to steal perfume, bear spraying store employee in Airdrie: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Four Calgary women were charged after an attempted theft and bear spray incident in Airdrie at the end of March.

On March 31 at 6:30 p.m., the four were sitting in a vehicle in the Shopper’s Drug Mart parking lot on Coopers Boulevard, according to RCMP.

Police said two women went into the store, filled two bags with perfume and attempted to leave the store without paying.

“Employees were able to get the perfume back and then followed the girls to their vehicle,” RCMP said in a news release on April 3.

Then, one woman bear sprayed an employee, and the four drove away, police said.

Shortly after, they were involved in a collision on the west end of the city, and officers arrested them without incident, police said.

Charges

Jasmine Holy-White-Man, 30, and Tanisha Nippi, 22, were charged with six Criminal Code offences each, including assault with a weapon and theft under $5,000. Holy-White-Man was remanded into custody while Nippi was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on June 18.

Lene Warrior, 21, was charged with four Criminal Code offences, including assault with a weapon and theft under $5,000. She was released on conditions and is set for court on June 18.

Jadin Machiskinic, 18, was charged with three Criminal Code offences, including assault with a weapon and theft under $5,000. She was released on conditions and is scheduled for court on June 18.