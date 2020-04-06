Saskatoon paramedics asking all patients to wear surgical masks

Send this page to someone via email

An updated policy with Saskatoon’s Medavie Health Services West (MHS West) will have paramedics asking all patients to wear a surgical mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medavie public affairs director Troy Davies said this new practice was implemented last week and came from a Saskatchewan Health Authority recommendation to ensure frontline paramedics are being safe.

“Effective immediately, any patient that we respond to, whether they have [personal protection equipment] PPE requirements or not, we’re going to be asking patients to wear surgical masks,” he said on Monday.

“In any emergency, if you fall and you break your ankle, the last thing you’re thinking about is to say, ‘oh, I was in Phoenix, Ariz., last week.’”

Davies said the new policy a matter of getting treatment quicker.

“Rather than us walking up, realizing that you are in self-isolation and that we didn’t know,” Davies said.

“We’d have to go back to the ambulance, don our PPE equipment then come and treat you. So it’s for benefit of the patient as well to ensure that we have all the information when responding to calls.”

Davies said, currently, none of their paramedics have been in isolation.

“It’s just another tool to make sure that we’re not being exposed because, again, our biggest fear and our largest fear across the board is if our paramedics do contract COVID-19, it could be devastating for our organization,” Davies said.

“So we’re working daily to ensure that we have proper practices and procedures in place from cleaning hands to cleaning units across the board to make sure that best practices to ensure that our staff don’t get sick and we continue to respond to emergencies when needed.”

He noted that call volume has pretty much been the same with no major spikes during the pandemic.

“We’re starting to see maybe some mental health issues with some seniors as well who are isolated and not having any contact with anyone,” Davies said.

“That’s messaging we’ll be getting out there as well to remind people to call their loved ones or if you have a neighbour who’s a senior and obviously you haven’t seen them, just to give them maybe a phone call… those are things that will definitely help down the road.”

Medavie also responds to Warman, Martensville, Osler and other smaller communities around Saskatoon.

