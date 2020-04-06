Menu

Politics

U.S. deems Russian white supremacist group a terrorist organization, sanctions members

By MATTHEW LEE The Associated Press
Posted April 6, 2020 6:56 pm
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Washington. Pompeo said Wednesday that the Group of Seven members were all aware of China's "disinformation campaign" regarding the coronavirus outbreak, as the two countries dispute the origins of the disease. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP).

The Trump administration on Monday designated a Russian white supremacist group a terrorist organization and hit its members with sanctions.

The move against the Russian Imperial Movement is the first time a white supremacist group has been named a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” group and comes amid doubts the administration believes extremist organizations of that type merit such sanctions.

It was not immediately clear what the practical impact will be as the group is relatively small and does not have major international reach.

READ MORE: Russia introduces fines for ‘fake news’ on COVID-19 as government’s method questioned

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his counterterrorism coordinator Nathan Sales announced the step, which makes it illegal for Americans to engage in any transactions with the group and freezes any assets it may have in U.S. jurisdictions. The penalties can also include a travel ban.

In addition to the group, the administration placed individual sanctions on its leaders — Stanislav Anatolyevich Vorobyev, Denis Valliullovich Gariev and Nikolay Nikolayevich Trushchalov — by adding them to the list.

Story continues below advertisement

“These designations are unprecedented,” Sales said. “This is the first time the United States has ever designated white supremacist terrorists, illustrating how seriously this administration takes the threat. We are taking actions no previous administration has taken to counter this threat.”

The Russian Imperial Movement is alleged to provide paramilitary training to neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Russia and elsewhere from two camps it runs in St. Petersburg, according to U.S. officials.

Coronavirus outbreak: EU document shows Russia deploying disinformation to generate panic

In 2016, it was alleged to have trained two Swedes who later carried out a series of terrorist attacks in the Swedish city of Gothenburg, including bombing a cafe and attempting to bomb a campsite housing refugees, they said.

There are dozens of entities on various U.S. terrorism blacklists, but most are Islamic extremist groups or separatist movements that have engaged in violence to achieve political ends.

The al-Qaida network and Islamic State movement along with many of their affiliated organizations are perhaps the best known among them.

Trump and his administration have been criticized for not appearing to take the threat of white supremacism seriously, either overseas or domestically.

READ MORE: Russia would see the United States ‘tear ourselves apart,’ warns FBI official

Trump came under fire for not responding more forcefully to violence provoked by some neo-Nazi groups in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 and has been called out for supporting European nationalist politicians.

Story continues below advertisement

Monday’s designations will make it easier for national security prosecutors at the Justice Department to bring terrorism-related charges against anyone engaging in financial transactions to people affiliated with the Russian group.

Federal authorities have used the designation to bar entry to United States of members of named groups.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
