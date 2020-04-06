Flin Flon RCMP officer allegedly coughed on by youth suspect claiming to have COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old faces charges after allegedly coughing into a Flin Flon RCMP officer’s face and threatening him with COVID-19.

Police said they were called to a disturbance on Second Avenue in Flin Flon, where they were told a youth was armed with a knife and making threats against a homeowner.

The 16-year-old was arrested and in the process of being transported to the nearby RCMP detachment, police said, when he coughed into the officer’s face multiple times and made threats related to COVID-19.

He was arrested again at the detachment on charges of assaulting a police officer.

Although police believe the youth — who was released to his parents — didn’t actually have the novel coronavirus, the officer involved is self-monitoring.

“Our officers are focusing on education and are using discretion when it comes to enforcing measures related to COVID-19,” said RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

“However, we will arrest individuals who willfully disregard public health measures and potentially endanger others.”

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

Flin Flon #rcmpmb arrested a 16yo on April 3 for threatening neighbours with a knife. When he was taken to the detachment he made COVID-19 related threats towards police & forcefully coughed in an officer's face. He was arrested for Assaulting a PO. https://t.co/z7rTYNgodz — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 6, 2020