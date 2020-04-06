Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Flin Flon RCMP officer allegedly coughed on by youth suspect claiming to have COVID-19

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 4:11 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A 16-year-old faces charges after allegedly coughing into a Flin Flon RCMP officer’s face and threatening him with COVID-19.

Police said they were called to a disturbance on Second Avenue in Flin Flon, where they were told a youth was armed with a knife and making threats against a homeowner.

The 16-year-old was arrested and in the process of being transported to the nearby RCMP detachment, police said, when he coughed into the officer’s face multiple times and made threats related to COVID-19.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Winnipeg property manager claims tenants are ignoring social-distancing warnings

He was arrested again at the detachment on charges of assaulting a police officer.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Although police believe the youth — who was released to his parents — didn’t actually have the novel coronavirus, the officer involved is self-monitoring.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba health official encourages people to wear non-medical face mask to prevent COVID-19 spread
Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba health official encourages people to wear non-medical face mask to prevent COVID-19 spread

“Our officers are focusing on education and are using discretion when it comes to enforcing measures related to COVID-19,” said RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

“However, we will arrest individuals who willfully disregard public health measures and potentially endanger others.”

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCoronavirusCOVID-19RCMP Manitobacoronavirus in manitobaFlin FlonManitoba policeAssaulting an Officer
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.