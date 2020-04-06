Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Jacob Wassermann ‘forever grateful’ for support

Jacob Wassermann marked the second anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash by issuing a statement of gratitude.

Wassermann was one of the 13 injured when a semi-trailer truck collided with the Saskatchewan junior hockey team’s bus on April 6, 2018. Sixteen others died.

In his statement to Global News, the former Broncos goalie thanked those who sent donations and messages and kept him and his teammates in their thoughts and prayers. Canadians and people across the world expressed their support with gestures, including leaving hockey sticks on their porches.

“Every act, no matter how small you thought it was, did not go unnoticed and I am forever grateful for all the support we have had,” the statement reads.

Over the past two years, Wasserman said he has chosen to be private and focus on healing mentally and physically. The crash left him with a broken back, and he is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Since the bus tragedy, the former Broncos goalie said he’s adapted to what he calls his “new normal.” He has moved into his own home and started taking classes at the University of Saskatchewan.

“After all this time, I found it important to look back and recognize how far I’ve come,” his statement reads.

Wassermann works with a trainer to maintain his physical fitness, particularly for his role on the Canadian national adaptive water-skiing team. He’s looking forward to western and national tournaments in Alberta, along with provincials in Saskatoon this summer.

In an interview with Global News, Wassermann said he’s spending the anniversary of the crash at home in Saskatoon with family. Leading up to April 6, he exchanged a few messages with his Broncos teammates.

“It’s obviously hard and it’s in the back of your mind, but you just have to try and be thankful for the people around you and take it day by day,” he said.