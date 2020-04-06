10 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Bradford, Ont., long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has reported an outbreak of the novel coronavirus at a Bradford, Ont., seniors’ home.

There are 10 cases of COVID-19 at Bradford Valley Care Community — nine residents and one staff member, according to Charles Gardner, the local health unit’s medical officer of health.

“Over the weekend, we became informed of an outbreak,” Gardner told reporters Monday.

“They are under isolation on the premises, with the exception of one staff member who’s in self-isolation at home.”

Gardner said it’s not clear yet how exactly the virus entered the facility.

“What happens most commonly is a staff-related exposure because, in fact, nobody else can come into the facilities but staff,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Gardner, there are outbreak control measures in place at the centre, including prohibiting visitors from entering the premises, ensuring staff wear masks and making sure that COVID-19 cases are isolated.

“Outbreaks at long-term care facilities is a critical issue for us at this time because there’s such a vulnerable population,” Gardner said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We need to do all that we can to protect the residents of those facilities.”

Bradford Valley Care Community is owned by Sienna Senior Living, the same company that owns the Spencer House long-term care home in Orillia, Ont., where one staffer tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Sienna Senior Living didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

2:04 Coronavirus: Families of residents at Toronto’s Seven Oaks Long-term Care Home say they’re terrified Coronavirus: Families of residents at Toronto’s Seven Oaks Long-term Care Home say they’re terrified