Calgary councillors to meet Monday amid COVID-19 pandemic

Calgary councillors will be meeting on Monday for the second time since the City of Calgary declared a state of local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The combined meeting of council will be held at 9:30 a.m. with councillors participating remotely instead of in person.

Among the items on the agenda is a presentation from the city’s chief financial officer Carla Male.

Speaking to Global News, Ward 3 Councillor Jyoti Gondek said she expects council members will use the information outlined in the presentation to make a decision about “what we’re doing for property taxes this year.”

“We’ve already got the province saying it’s willing to do a deferral and we have to be in step with that because we are the collector for the province, so we’re going to need to coordinate that,” Gondek explained.

“Above and beyond that, we need to see what our financial picture is in terms of liquidity, so we know how much money we have for a financial aid program. We need to make some decisions on how that’s going to get spent.” Tweet This

“When it comes to property taxes, what I’m hearing is people need a break,” Gondek added.

“Some people are talking about reducing them for this year. There’s obviously people talking about waiving property taxes. The issue becomes, I don’t think people understand completely sometimes that the only revenue stream we have, that pays for our operating costs is property taxes.”

Those who wish to watch the meeting can do so online via the city’s live stream.

– With files from Lauren Pullen