3 health-care workers at St. Joe’s nursery test positive for coronavirus, says public health

The City of Hamilton has declared an outbreak of the novel coronavirus at St. Joseph’s special care nursery on the Charlton campus after three workers tested positive for the virus.

In a release on Monday morning, Hamilton public health said two of the workers may have had limited or direct contact while caring for babies and families on the third floor of the Bishop Dowling Wing, next to the mother-baby unit.

“One of the healthcare workers had no direct contact with patients and families, while the other two had either limited contact or contact while wearing a protective mask. They were not symptomatic while caring for the babies or family,” the city said in a statement.

Public health confirmed it is circling back with babies, family members and staff/physicians who may have come into direct contact with the positive health-care workers.

They also say, at present, there are no babies or parents in the unit that are symptomatic.

Staff at St. Joe’s say they have moved infants who may have been exposed to another location in the hospital and are beginning a deep cleaning of the unit.

The nursery is still accepting babies born at the hospital that require care, according to public health.

As of Sunday, there are 155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton. Fifty-eight of Hamilton’s cases have been resolved.

