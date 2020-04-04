Third resident at Hamilton nursing home dies from COVID-19, 7 residents from Cardinal Retirement hospitalized

Send this page to someone via email

A third resident at Heritage Green nursing home in Stoney Creek has died from COVID-19, also marking Hamilton’s third death from the virus.

A spokesperson for the City of Hamilton confirmed to Global News that a 100-year-old woman who lived at Heritage Green died on Friday. She was not hospitalized.

Two other female residents at the Stoney Creek nursing home have died and an outbreak was declared at the facility last month.

Hamilton public health said 17 residents and 10 staff from Heritage Green are being tested for COVID-19. So far, 10 residents have tested positive.

An outbreak has also been declared at Cardinal Retirement Residence on Herkimer Street, where three people have tested positive for the virus.

On Saturday afternoon, the city said seven residents are being transferred by ambulance from Cardinal Retirement to hospitals due to “related staffing issues and PPE supply”.

As of Saturday, there are 147 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton.

Fifty-eight of Hamilton’s cases have been resolved.