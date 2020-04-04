Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Third resident at Hamilton nursing home dies from COVID-19, 7 residents from Cardinal Retirement hospitalized

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted April 4, 2020 5:47 pm
Updated April 4, 2020 6:06 pm
A third resident at Heritage Green nursing home has died from COVID-19, while seven residents at Cardinal Retirement Residence have been hospitalized.
A third resident at Heritage Green nursing home has died from COVID-19, while seven residents at Cardinal Retirement Residence have been hospitalized. Ken Mann / Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

A third resident at Heritage Green nursing home in Stoney Creek has died from COVID-19, also marking Hamilton’s third death from the virus.

A spokesperson for the City of Hamilton confirmed to Global News that a 100-year-old woman who lived at Heritage Green died on Friday. She was not hospitalized.

Two other female residents at the Stoney Creek nursing home have died and an outbreak was declared at the facility last month.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cases in Hamilton at 138, community-acquired cases of concern: public health

Hamilton public health said 17 residents and 10 staff from Heritage Green are being tested for COVID-19. So far, 10 residents have tested positive.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

An outbreak has also been declared at Cardinal Retirement Residence on Herkimer Street, where three people have tested positive for the virus.

On Saturday afternoon, the city said seven residents are being transferred by ambulance from Cardinal Retirement to hospitals due to “related staffing issues and PPE supply”.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Saturday, there are 147 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton.

Fifty-eight of Hamilton’s cases have been resolved.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19HamiltonStoney CreekHeritage Green Nursing Homeheritage greencardinal retirementcardinal retirement residencethe cardinal
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.