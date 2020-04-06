Menu

Snowfall warning issued for Saskatoon and area

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 9:43 am
A snowfall warning is in place for Saskatoon, Prince Albert and east to the Manitoba border for April 6, 2020.
A snowfall warning is in place for Saskatoon, Prince Albert and east to the Manitoba border for April 6, 2020. SkyTracker Weather

Winter is not loosening its grip on parts of Saskatchewan.

Saskatoon, Prince Albert and a swath of Saskatchewan east to the Manitoba border are under a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system in northern Montana will track though Saskatchewan on Monday.

Officials said periods of snow will intensify by noon before tapering off in the evening as the low-pressure system moves into northern Manitoba.

Accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres are expected in the warned areas, Environment Canada said.

Driving conditions are expected to deteriorate as the system passes through. Before heading out, check the latest road conditions online at the Highway Hotline website.

Environment Canada said it issues snowfall warnings when significant snowfall is expected.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.

