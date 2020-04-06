5 new cases of coronavirus in Kingston region over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health identified five new cases of the novel coronavirus in the Kingston region between Friday evening and Sunday evening.

The region’s total, as of Monday morning, is 53.

Last week, medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said eight of those cases had been resolved. It’s unclear if more cases have since been resolved.

The public health website highlights that there were 55 pending test results as of Sunday evening.

