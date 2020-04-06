Menu

Health

5 new cases of coronavirus in Kingston region over the weekend

By Staff Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 9:18 am
KFL&A Public Health identified five new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region over the weekend, bringing the total up to 53.
Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health identified five new cases of the novel coronavirus in the Kingston region between Friday evening and Sunday evening.

The region’s total, as of Monday morning, is 53.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Canada looking into disinfecting, reusing masks amid shortages, Tam says

Last week, medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said eight of those cases had been resolved. It’s unclear if more cases have since been resolved.

The public health website highlights that there were 55 pending test results as of Sunday evening.

