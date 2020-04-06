Menu

Crime

Man injured in southeast Calgary shooting Sunday night: police

By Cami Kepke Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 2:00 am
Officers canvas a Calgary neighbourhood after a shooting April 5, 2020.
Officers canvas a Calgary neighbourhood after a shooting April 5, 2020. Nick Brizuela / Global News

Calgary police have confirmed one man is in hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition after a shooting Sunday night.

Officers say the man was shot in the alley behind his home in the 1800-block of 42 Street S.E. just before 7 p.m..

READ MORE: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Monterey Park stabbing: Calgary police

Police were on-scene for a few hours, canvassing the area for witnesses and possible CCTV footage.

According to police there is no threat to the public.

As of 10 p.m. Sunday no other details are known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service or Crimestoppers.

More to come…

