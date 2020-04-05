Menu

Health

N.L. premier takes aim at Trump over coronavirus medical supplies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2020 2:13 pm
Updated April 5, 2020 2:18 pm
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball poses for a picture in his office at the Confederation Building in St. John's on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball poses for a picture in his office at the Confederation Building in St. John's on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

The premier of Newfoundland and Labrador says he’s furious with U.S. President Donald Trump for suggesting the country could ban exports of medical supplies to Canada.

Dwight Ball told a news conference Sunday that the province gained international acclaim for the way its residents helped thousands of stranded airline passengers after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States in 2001.

READ MORE: Trump asks medical supply firm 3M to stop selling N95 respirators to Canada

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

Ball says that when the United States was in crisis, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians “acted fast and did what was necessary.”

The premier said even though he was “infuriated” with Trump’s actions, he insisted that the people of the province wouldn’t hesitate to repeat what they did during 9/11.

On Friday, American manufacturer 3M – one of the largest producers of N95 medical-grade face masks – said it had been told by the White House to stop exporting the equipment to markets in Canada and Latin America – a charge the White House has denied.

Coronavirus outbreak: Should the U.S. think twice about blocking order of medical masks to Canada?
Coronavirus outbreak: Should the U.S. think twice about blocking order of medical masks to Canada?

The White House later issued a statement that suggested its order was aimed at “wartime profiteers” who could divert protective equipment away from hospitals to foreign purchasers willing to pay significant premiums.

Media reports suggest Trump had singled out 3M after a Fox News report accused the Minnesota-based company’s American distributors of selling its masks to “foreign buyers” that were outbidding U.S. customers.


Donald TrumpCoronavirusCOVID-19United StatesWhite HouseNewfoundland and Labrador9-11Dwight BallPPEganderN95 mask3M MasksCoronavirus Newfoundland and Labrador9/11 Terrorist AttacksGander N.L.N-95 MaskCOVID-19 Newfoundland and LabradorWartime profiteers
