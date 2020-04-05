Menu

Crime

Police charge 18-year-old in connection with Manitoba RCMP, MP office, CMHR graffiti

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted April 5, 2020 1:05 pm
Canadian Museum for Human Rights responds to graffiti at entrance
WATCH: Canadian Museum for Human Rights president and CEO John Young talks to reporters after the museum was vandalized.

Winnipeg police have arrested an 18-year-old man after three Winnipeg buildings were tagged with graffiti in February.

Messages like “Shut Down KKKanada” and “Land Back” were scrawled in red spray paint at sites like the Manitoba RCMP D Division headquarters on Portage Avenue, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and MP Dan Vandal’s office.

READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP’s Winnipeg HQ, Dan Vandal’s office, CMHR vandalized amid protests

The RCMP building was tagged, along with the wall and the monument out front, with the words “F*** RCMP.”

The tagging happened on Feb. 26 after some Wet’suwet’en protest blockades were dismantled across the country.

READ MORE: Proposed agreement reached between Wet’suwet’en chiefs, gov’t ministers after 3 days of talks

Winnipeg police Cst. Rob Carver says they’re still looking for more suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

“We know he didn’t do this alone.”

“While we never typically talk about motivation — it’s impossible to get in someone’s head — this seems to be politically motivated,” Carver said.

Protests, blockades in solidarity with Wet’su’wet’en grip the country
Protests, blockades in solidarity with Wet’su’wet’en grip the country

Police arrested Carter Raymond Peter Grycko on February 28.

He has been charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information can contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Graffiti at the Human Rights Museum.
Graffiti at the Human Rights Museum. Diana Foxall/Global News
Graffiti at the Human Rights Museum
Graffiti at the Human Rights Museum Diana Foxall/Global News
Graffiti at the Human Rights Museum
Graffiti at the Human Rights Museum Diana Foxall/Global News
Graffiti sprayed at MP Dan Vandal's office
Graffiti sprayed at MP Dan Vandal's office Malika Karim/Global News
Graffiti sprayed at MP Dan Vandal's office
Graffiti sprayed at MP Dan Vandal's office Malika Karim/Global News
Graffiti sprayed on the RCMP D Division headquarters on Portage Avenue Ross Mackling/Submitted
Graffiti sprayed on the RCMP D Division headquarters on Portage Avenue Ross Mackling/Submitted
Graffiti sprayed on the RCMP D Division headquarters on Portage Avenue
Graffiti sprayed on the RCMP D Division headquarters on Portage Avenue Ross Mackling/Submitted
Graffiti sprayed on the RCMP D Division headquarters on Portage Avenue
Graffiti sprayed on the RCMP D Division headquarters on Portage Avenue Ross Mackling/Submitted
Graffiti sprayed on the RCMP D Division headquarters on Portage Avenue
Graffiti sprayed on the RCMP D Division headquarters on Portage Avenue Ross Mackling/Submitted
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeGraffitiCMHRCanadian Museum Of Human Rightscmhr graffitiRCMP MBManitoba RCMP headquartersWinnipeg graffitiwinnipeg vandalism
