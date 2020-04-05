Police charge 18-year-old in connection with Manitoba RCMP, MP office, CMHR graffiti

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested an 18-year-old man after three Winnipeg buildings were tagged with graffiti in February.

Messages like “Shut Down KKKanada” and “Land Back” were scrawled in red spray paint at sites like the Manitoba RCMP D Division headquarters on Portage Avenue, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and MP Dan Vandal’s office.

The RCMP building was tagged, along with the wall and the monument out front, with the words “F*** RCMP.”

The tagging happened on Feb. 26 after some Wet’suwet’en protest blockades were dismantled across the country.

Winnipeg police Cst. Rob Carver says they’re still looking for more suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

“We know he didn’t do this alone.”

“While we never typically talk about motivation — it’s impossible to get in someone’s head — this seems to be politically motivated,” Carver said.

Police arrested Carter Raymond Peter Grycko on February 28.

He has been charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information can contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

