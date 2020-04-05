Menu

Crime

Saint John police investigating armed robbery

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted April 5, 2020 9:07 am
Police are investigating an armed robbery.
Police are investigating an armed robbery. File/ Global News

Officers are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Saint John, N.B., on Saturday.

In a press release, the Saint John Police Force says at approximately 4:15 p.m., a man walked into the King Street East Variety store armed with a weapon and demanded money.

READ MORE: New Brunswick RCMP member tests positive for coronavirus

Police say the suspect left the store a short time later without any cash.

There were no injuries in the incident but police continue to investigate.

The force is also investigating two other robberies that took place earlier in the week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 506-648-3333 or to call Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRobberySaint JohnArmed Robberysaint john police forceSaint John CrimeSaint John N.B.
