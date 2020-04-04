Menu

Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by SUV in Cochrane

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 4, 2020 6:25 pm
A woman is in life-threatening condition following a crash in a grocery store parking lot in Cochrane, Alta., on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
A woman is in life-threatening condition following a crash in a grocery store parking lot in Cochrane, Alta., on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being hit by an SUV in Cochrane, Alta., on Saturday.

RCMP said they responded to a collision in the No Frills parking lot on 5 Avenue after 1:45 p.m.

A 35-year-old woman was struck by a Ford Edge SUV, and an ambulance took her to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, police said.

The driver, an 83-year-old woman, remained on scene and spoke with investigators, officers said.

RCMP asked witnesses to contact them at 403-851-8000.

