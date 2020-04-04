Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by SUV in Cochrane

A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being hit by an SUV in Cochrane, Alta., on Saturday.
RCMP said they responded to a collision in the No Frills parking lot on 5 Avenue after 1:45 p.m.
A 35-year-old woman was struck by a Ford Edge SUV, and an ambulance took her to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, police said.
The driver, an 83-year-old woman, remained on scene and spoke with investigators, officers said.
RCMP asked witnesses to contact them at 403-851-8000.
