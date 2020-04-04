Via Rail employee tests positive for COVID-19, possibly infecting 3 others

Send this page to someone via email

On Saturday morning, Via Rail Canada announced one of its maintenance centre employees had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The test results were determined Friday evening.

The said the employee, who works in the centre’s storage room, has not been to work since April 1, when he first presented symptoms.

The Via Rail employee informed his supervisor that he had been in contact with someone infected by the virus, but came to work nonetheless.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Via Rail has since determined that three employees were in close contact with the infected worker.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Quebec COVID-19 deaths climb to 75, cases rise to nearly 7,000

Those other employees, who have not been said to have symptoms or been tested, have been ordered to remain in self-isolation and monitor their symptoms for the following 14 days.

Story continues below advertisement

The passenger rail service claims it has since followed Public Health guidelines by deep cleaning and sanitizing all working areas.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Montreal launches website to help map COVID-19 outbreak

It taking the safety measures, Via Rail has voice concern for the well-being of the employee confirmed to have COVID-19.

“We remain in close communication with our employee and are providing all the support he needs to recover in the best possible conditions,” indicated the press release.

“Our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time.”

3:03 Via Rail banks survival on high frequency rail project Via Rail banks survival on high frequency rail project