Police investigating after fire broke out at Winnipeg airport hotel

Winnipeg police are investigating a possible arson after a fire started at a hotel in St. James.

On Friday afternoon around 3:19 p.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to an automatic fire alarm at a hotel near the airport in the 1800 block of Wellington Avenue.

When crews arrived they found smoke in the first-floor hallway of the hotel and quickly brought the fire under control.

The WFPS says the automatic fire sprinkler system had activated and kept the fire from spreading beyond the hotel room where it began.

Everyone who was in the hotel at the time escaped.

One person had to be assessed on scene by paramedics but didn’t need to be taken to the hospital.

The WFPS says other areas of the hotel suffered minor smoke and water damage but there’s no cost estimate yet.

WFPS says they believe the cause of the fire was intentional and handed the investigation over to police.