Sister charged with first degree murder after body found in Minnekhada Park

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says a body found in Coquitlam’s Minnekhada Park last month has resulted in a first degree murder charge.

On March 10th, a woman’s body was found in the park.

Pen Jung Tracy Chen (Tracy Chen) was arrested at the scene.

An autopsy found that the body was Tracy’s sister, Pen Yun Ivy Chen (Ivy Chen).

IHIT says on Friday, Tracy was charged with first degree murder in the death of Ivy Chen.

“In spite of the current challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, our investigators pushed forward and got the job done,” says Sgt. Frank Jang.

“IHIT operations continue without disruption and the resolve of our investigators remains strong as demonstrated by the positive outcome in this case.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tracy Chen’s next court appearance is April 6th.