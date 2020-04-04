Menu

Sister charged with first degree murder after body found in Minnekhada Park

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Posted April 4, 2020 2:28 am
Updated April 4, 2020 2:30 am
A body found in Coquitlam's Minnekhada Park has ended in a first degree murder charge.
A body found in Coquitlam's Minnekhada Park has ended in a first degree murder charge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says a body found in Coquitlam’s Minnekhada Park last month has resulted in a first degree murder charge.

On March 10th, a woman’s body was found in the park.

Pen Jung Tracy Chen (Tracy Chen) was arrested at the scene.

An autopsy found that the body was Tracy’s sister, Pen Yun Ivy Chen (Ivy Chen).

IHIT says on Friday, Tracy was charged with first degree murder in the death of Ivy Chen.

“In spite of the current challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, our investigators pushed forward and got the job done,” says Sgt. Frank Jang.

“IHIT operations continue without disruption and the resolve of our investigators remains strong as demonstrated by the positive outcome in this case.”

Tracy Chen’s next court appearance is April 6th.

