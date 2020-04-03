21-year-old man charged with murder in mother’s death in Squamish, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in his mother’s death, after she was found dead in Squamish on Wednesday night.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Vancouver police arrested Ryan Grantham “a short time” after his mother, 64-year-old Barbara Waite, was found dead in her Squamish home.

READ MORE: IHIT called to Squamish after woman found dead during police welfare check

Sea-to-Sky RCMP had attended the home in the 40000 block of Government Road shortly before midnight Wednesday to conduct a welfare check.

Grantham is due in court in Vancouver on April 9.

Story continues below advertisement