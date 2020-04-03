Health unit reports 50 cases of COVID-19 in City of Kawartha Lakes, 14 in Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

There are now 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and 14 in Northumberland County, the region’s health unit reported Friday.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit released the data at 1:30 p.m. Friday, noting its information can be up to 25 hours behind current updates. There also remains one confirmed case in Haliburton County. The health unit noted there was a “duplication” error issued Thursday which stated there were 15 cases in Northumberland County.

Of the 50 cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, the health unit reports 17 deaths related to COVID-19. However, Dr. Michelle Snarr, medical director of Pine Crest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, reported Friday morning another four deaths at the long-term care home.

The death toll stands at the facility is 20 along with one spouse of a resident, Snarr noted, bringing the municipality’s total to 21.

In a message on Twitter issued Friday, City of Kawartha Lakes Mayor Andy Letham reminded residents to simply “stay home” this weekend to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Remember, everyone needs to stay home so we can help contain this crisis,” he said.

The health unit noted people should also resist the urge to visit their cottage or a rural setting. Much of its jurisdiction is considered cottage country in central Ontario.

“Small communities have less capacity and health care resources are feeling the strain,” the health unit stated.

The health unit says if you believe you have symptoms of COVID-19 to first use the online assessment tool.