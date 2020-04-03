Menu

Cannabis

Ontario cannabis stores to close for 2 weeks after being deemed non-essential

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 3, 2020 3:41 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario officials say COVID-19 outbreak could last up to two years
Matthew Anderson, President and CEO of Ontario Health, told reporters on Friday that according to province of Ontario COVID-19 modelling data, the outbreak could last between 18 months and two years.

Ontario’s cannabis stores will be forced to shut down after the Doug Ford government revised its list of non-essential businesses in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

All physical cannabis stores were included in the closure order, which will take effect Saturday at 11:59 p.m. and is scheduled to last 14 days.

READ MORE: Ontario orders further workplace closures, halt to many construction projects

The Ontario Cannabis Store will continue to operate online and licenced producers can continue production.

Ontario had previously allowed retail cannabis storefronts to remain open when the first closure order took effect on March 24.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the government changed course in announcing further closures on Friday.

READ MORE: Ontario projects just under 1,600 COVID-19 deaths, 80,000 cases by end of April

“We’re taking additional steps to flatten the curve,” Premier Doug Ford said. “We’re announcing the closure of many more sectors of the economy and I can tell you this was no easy task.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

LCBO and Beer Store locations are still considered essential and will remain open, albeit on reduced hours.

With files from Global’s Nick Westoll


