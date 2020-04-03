Ontario cannabis stores to close for 2 weeks after being deemed non-essential

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s cannabis stores will be forced to shut down after the Doug Ford government revised its list of non-essential businesses in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

All physical cannabis stores were included in the closure order, which will take effect Saturday at 11:59 p.m. and is scheduled to last 14 days.

The Ontario Cannabis Store will continue to operate online and licenced producers can continue production.

Ontario had previously allowed retail cannabis storefronts to remain open when the first closure order took effect on March 24.

However, the government changed course in announcing further closures on Friday.

“We’re taking additional steps to flatten the curve,” Premier Doug Ford said. “We’re announcing the closure of many more sectors of the economy and I can tell you this was no easy task.”

LCBO and Beer Store locations are still considered essential and will remain open, albeit on reduced hours.

With files from Global’s Nick Westoll