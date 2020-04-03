Winnipeg Superstore closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg grocery store shut its doors Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Superstore on Regent Avenue was closed for what a spokesperson from a company described as a deep cleaning, and was expected to re-open Saturday.

“We were informed today that one of our colleagues tested positive for COVID-19,” the spokesperson told Global News in an email.

“We’ll be working with the local public health team, and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store.”

The spokesperson said the employee hadn’t been at work since March 22 and other employees they worked closely with are now at home in self-isolation, monitoring for symptoms.

