Canadiens sign Dauphin to two-way contract

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Laurent Dauphin to a one-year, two-way contract.

Dauphin will earn US$700,000 in the NHL and $175,000 in the American Hockey League, with a guaranteed salary of $200,000.

The 25-year-old Dauphin had seven goals and eight assists in 25 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2019-20. He added seven goals and nine assists in 33 contests with the Milwaukee Admirals, the AHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators.

The Canadiens acquired Dauphin in a Jan. 7 trade with Nashville in return for Michael McCarron.

Dauphin has three goals and an assist in 35 career regular-season NHL games, all with the Arizona Coyotes. Dauphin was the Coyotes’ second-round pick, 39th overall, in 2013.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2020.

