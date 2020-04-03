Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Peterborough Police Service member diagnosed with COVID-19

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 3, 2020 1:40 pm
Updated April 3, 2020 1:43 pm
Peterborough Police Service say a member of the service tested positive for COVID-19 in late March.
Peterborough Police Service say a member of the service tested positive for COVID-19 in late March. Global News Peterborough file

A member of the Peterborough Police Service was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, the service announced on Friday.

The service said that on March 27, a member informed them that they had tested positive for COVID-19. The service says the member had presumably acquired the virus while travelling outside of Canada.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The service declined to state what position the member holds in order to protect the individual’s identity and privacy.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Peterborough-area police services enforcing emergency orders

“Upon returning home the member followed the self-assessment questionnaire from public health and as a result immediately self-isolated,” the service stated.

The service noted the member had “no interaction” with other members of the service or the community. The member contacted Peterborough Public Health for testing and continued to remain at home in self-isolation as recommended by health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

“The member has since recovered from the virus and is awaiting clearance to return to work,” the service stated.

No further information will be released, the service said.

Police Services Board addresses COVD-19 and safe consumption sites
Police Services Board addresses COVD-19 and safe consumption sites
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Peterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough coronavirusPeterborough police officer
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.