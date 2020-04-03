Coronavirus: Peterborough Police Service member diagnosed with COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A member of the Peterborough Police Service was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, the service announced on Friday.

The service said that on March 27, a member informed them that they had tested positive for COVID-19. The service says the member had presumably acquired the virus while travelling outside of Canada.

The service declined to state what position the member holds in order to protect the individual’s identity and privacy.

“Upon returning home the member followed the self-assessment questionnaire from public health and as a result immediately self-isolated,” the service stated.

The service noted the member had “no interaction” with other members of the service or the community. The member contacted Peterborough Public Health for testing and continued to remain at home in self-isolation as recommended by health authorities.

“The member has since recovered from the virus and is awaiting clearance to return to work,” the service stated.

No further information will be released, the service said.

