Crime

IHIT called to Squamish after woman found dead during police welfare check

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 9:08 pm
Squamish RCMP says officers found a woman dead under suspicious circumstances while performing a welfare check in the 40000-block of Government Road on Wednesday.
Homicide investigators have been deployed to Squamish, after police found a woman dead during a welfare check Wednesday night.

Squamish RCMP says officers were called to the home in the 40000-block of Government Road not long before midnight.

Police say the death appeared suspicious and called in the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) to handle the case.

“Investigators do not feel there is any outstanding risk to the public at this time and they may be at the scene and in the neighbourhood for several more days as they continue to gather evidence,” said Squamish RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

