Woman arrested at scene of ‘suspicious death’ in Coquitlam park

Homicide detectives have been deployed to a Coquitlam park following the discovery of the “evidence of a suspicious death.”

Coquitlam RCMP were initially called to Minnekhada Regional Park shortly after 6 a.m., when Coquitlam firefighters found a “small but suspicious fire” in the 4000 block of Quarry Road, according to Mounties.

Police aren’t saying what evidence was found at the site, but say they arrested a woman at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was later activated and spent much of Tuesday on scene.

