Winnipeg health-care workers line up for new COVID-19 screening measures

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 8:13 pm
Manitoba health care worker screening begins for COVID-19
WATCH: Today was the first day new screening measures for health care workers began at hospitals across Winnipeg. Global's Marney Blunt reports on how things went.

Health-care workers could be seen lining up at shift outside many hospitals around Winnipeg amid new COVID-19 screening measures being implemented by the province.

They will also be asked questions about symptoms, travel history and possible COVID-19 exposure.

If staff come and go throughout their shift, they’ll be subject to re-screening.

READ MORE: Manitoba announces 40 new cases of COVID-19; more health care staff test positive

This comes after staff at St. Boniface, Grace, and Selkirk hospitals tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. On Thursday, the province announced more health care staff had tested positive for the virus at the Health Sciences Centre (HSC) in Winnipeg and at Betel Home Gimli.

Selkirk health care worker tests positive for COVID-19

Some health-care workers told Global News they waited outside for up as long as 45 minutes Thursday morning.

A document obtained by Global News also showed that HSC is only letting staff in through a limited amount of entrances.

READ MORE: Manitoba asks closed child care centres to open

Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health, says officials will be looking at ways to make the screening process smoother, but some operational decisions are left to the individual hospitals.

“That’s really a decision of the people who are working at the site, the leaders of the site, as to how they can best operationalize that,” Siragusa said.

“If they need to buy more thermometers or have more volunteers or open up more doors, we leave that to them to decide based on their individual operational needs.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Health CareCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsHealth Care WorkersCOVID-19 updateManitoba health care
