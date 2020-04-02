Winnipeg health-care workers line up for new COVID-19 screening measures

Send this page to someone via email

Health-care workers could be seen lining up at shift outside many hospitals around Winnipeg amid new COVID-19 screening measures being implemented by the province.

They will also be asked questions about symptoms, travel history and possible COVID-19 exposure.

If staff come and go throughout their shift, they’ll be subject to re-screening.

This comes after staff at St. Boniface, Grace, and Selkirk hospitals tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. On Thursday, the province announced more health care staff had tested positive for the virus at the Health Sciences Centre (HSC) in Winnipeg and at Betel Home Gimli.

Some health-care workers told Global News they waited outside for up as long as 45 minutes Thursday morning.

A document obtained by Global News also showed that HSC is only letting staff in through a limited amount of entrances.

Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health, says officials will be looking at ways to make the screening process smoother, but some operational decisions are left to the individual hospitals.

“That’s really a decision of the people who are working at the site, the leaders of the site, as to how they can best operationalize that,” Siragusa said.

“If they need to buy more thermometers or have more volunteers or open up more doors, we leave that to them to decide based on their individual operational needs.”