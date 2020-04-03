Kingston set to open 2 self-isolation centres: ‘We need a place for our city’s most vulnerable’

Send this page to someone via email

On Friday, Kingston will open a temporary physical-distancing shelter to pair with its self-isolation centre for the homeless

The vacant Fairfield Manor West will open its doors to those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms and do not have a safe place to isolate.

“We need a place for our most vulnerable and they can come to the isolation center, or wait for either a positive or negative test. If negative they will be discharged,” said Karen Berti, supervisor for addiction and mental health services.

AMHS for the Kingston area will run the physical-distancing centre 24/7 and will include over 20 staff members such as nurses, a physician, a program manager and a psychiatrist.

The property will also be monitored by police along with additional security measures for clients.

“We do have full personal protective equipment for the staff. I just wanted to note that and we also have security in place as well for staff and for clients,” said Berti.

As for the isolation centre for Kingston’s homeless population that may test positive or are experiencing symptoms, the city says opening Fairfield Manor East is one way to ensure that those who don’t have a home have an option.

“We currently have three or four people using the service right now,” said Mayor Bryan Paterson.

When Global News arrived at Fairfield Manor West, multiple nearby residents said they weren’t notified about the self-isolation centre and hoped the city would have addressed this with the neighbourhood.

“I live right there and I watched the activity and was like, what’s going on?” said Sheri Parker.

“I think it’s great that they are providing a place for people to self-isolate but people around here are concerned and that there was no direct communication from the city,” said Ana Koroleva.

The lack of communion was due to the city needing to act swiftly, according to Ruth Noordegraaf, director of housing and social services at City of Kingston

“We were not able to give a neighbourhood notification because we had to move right away,” said Noordegraaf.

Many residents understood and even said they were for the project, but were ‘caught off guard’ by the announcement.

Fairfield Manor West can hold up to 15 people, according to AMHS, and the city says Fairfield Manor East can expand if there is a demand for additional beds.