SaskTel experiences high demand for services with more people working remotely

SaskTel says demand for internet and voice services has gone up since people started working remotely in March, due to social distancing amid COVID-19.

In the week of March 16 alone, SaskTel experienced a 100 per cent increase in wire-line voice traffic and a 20 per cent increase in demand for wireless voice services.

It also saw a six per cent growth in provincial data traffic and a 10 per cent increase in national internet traffic on average.

Content delivery for MaxTV traffic also increased on average by 32 per cent across the network since March 7th.

The Crown corporation said the network is performing well despite the increase in demand and that in-home WiFi is dependent on the number of devices accessing the internet concurrently.

SaskTel customers are encouraged to go to their website for tips on how to get the best connection.

