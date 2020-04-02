Menu

Crime

Catherine McKay guilty of impaired driving causing death of Saskatoon family, granted day parole

By The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2020 4:42 pm
Updated April 2, 2020 4:43 pm
Criminal proceedings revealed Catherine McKay was nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the fatal crash involving the Van de Vorst family.
Criminal proceedings revealed Catherine McKay was nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the fatal crash involving the Van de Vorst family. File / Global News

A Saskatchewan woman who drove drunk and killed a family of four in a devastating highway crash has been granted day parole.

Catherine McKay is serving a federal sentence at a healing lodge after pleading guilty to impaired driving causing death.

READ MORE: Van de Vorst family upset Catherine McKay sent to healing lodge

In early 2016, court heard that McKay had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit when she failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a vehicle carrying a young couple and their two children just north of Saskatoon.

Jordan Van de Vorst and his wife Chanda died on scene while their kids Kamryn and Miguire died in hospital.

READ MORE: Saskatoon family reeling after fatal crash claims four lives

The Parole Board of Canada recently granted McKay six months of day parole to a community correctional centre or community residential facility when bed space is available.

It says the 53-year-old has not made excuses for her crimes and has consistently worked on dealing with her personal trauma and substance abuse issues.

Saskatchewan’s 1st roadside memorial signs honour Van de Vorst family
Saskatchewan's 1st roadside memorial signs honour Van de Vorst family
