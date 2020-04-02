CN train derails east of Saskatoon, blocking traffic on Highway 2

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian National Railway says a minor train derailment happened east of Saskatoon.

Crews were at the site Thursday morning on Highway 2, west of Dana, involving one empty car.

One crossing was blocked but it has since been cleared.

CN officials said there was no danger to public safety as no dangerous goods were involved, no fires and no injuries.

An investigation is underway to find the cause, according to CN.

Dana is approximately 80 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

