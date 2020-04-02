Menu

Canada

CN train derails east of Saskatoon, blocking traffic on Highway 2

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 4:17 pm
Train derailment east of Saskatoon
CN crews were on site Thursday morning responding to a minor derailment east of Saskatoon. Slavomir Kutas / Global News

Canadian National Railway says a minor train derailment happened east of Saskatoon.

Crews were at the site Thursday morning on Highway 2, west of Dana, involving one empty car.

READ MORE: 2nd derailment in two months near Guernsey, Sask. raises maintenance questions

One crossing was blocked but it has since been cleared.

CN officials said there was no danger to public safety as no dangerous goods were involved, no fires and no injuries.

READ MORE: More oil spilled from Guernsey, Sask. CP train derailment than first estimated

An investigation is underway to find the cause, according to CN.

Dana is approximately 80 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

