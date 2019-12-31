Manitoba RCMP responding to passenger train derailment near Portage La Prairie

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are at the scene of a passenger train derailment near Katrime, Man., about one and a half hours west of Winnipeg.

Police posted an update online Tuesday morning saying the train, which was reportedly carrying 12 people, derailed around 6:45 a.m.

Passengers and crew members are being checked by paramedics, RCMP say, adding that injuries do not appear to be serious at this time.

“First responders are on site and the seven passengers, as well as the five Via Rail crew members, are being taken care of,” Via Rail said in a statement to Global News.

Via Rail says there is no word on the cause of the derailment but adds that the incident is under investigation.

Highway 350 at Road 73N in the community of Katrime is now closed due to derailment, and a detour remains in effect.