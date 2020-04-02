Menu

Tech

Shopify suspends financial outlook for 2020 over uncertainty from COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2020 9:44 am
The Ottawa headquarters of Canadian e-commerce company Shopify are pictured on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
The Ottawa headquarters of Canadian e-commerce company Shopify are pictured on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Shopify Inc. says it is suspending its financial outlook for the year because of the uncertainty stemming from COVID-19.

The Ottawa-based e-commerce company says momentum in the first two months of the year will enable it to achieve first-quarter revenue and adjusted operating income that’s within or ahead of expectations.

READ MORE: ‘No plans’ to staff Ottawa cops on bridges as Gatineau police enforce new Quebec travel limits

Shopify will report results for the period that ended March 31 on May 6.

The company says it has taken steps to support merchants and protect shareholders, including extended 90-day free trials to all new standard plan signups and local curbside pickup and delivery for merchants.

Early signs from its analysis of how the novel coronavirus is affecting merchants’ operations indicates that brick-and-mortar businesses are pivoting to online with the dropoff in foot traffic.

Shopify says it terminated thousands of merchants charging unfair prices or making false claims about COVID-19-related items such as face masks or hand sanitizers.

