Man, 77, ticketed for leaving scene of crash at Point Pleasant Park

A 77-year-old man has been issued a ticket for leaving the scene of a crash at Point Pleasant Park.

Halifax Regional Police say at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, park staff reported that earlier in the day a vehicle had struck the locked lower gate of Point Pleasant Park

Police say the vehicle was seen leaving the scene with a significant amount of damage

An investigation was conducted and officers were able to identify the driver of the vehicle.

The man from Head of St. Margaret’s Bay was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to stop immediately at the scene of an accident.

Halifax Regional Police say there is no evidence to indicate the crash is related to the closure of provincial and municipal parks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.