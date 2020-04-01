Three more cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region, total up to 46

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health say, as of Wednesday afternoon, there are a total of 46 cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Of those 46 individuals, three are currently being hospitalized for the virus. One woman in her 70s who was originally hospitalized has since been released from hospital.

No details have been given for the last 12 individuals who have contracted the disease.

There are also currently seven health care workers in the Kingston region who have caught COVID-19. Two at local health clinics, one at Kingston General Hospital, three at Providence Care Hospital and one at Providence Manor.

In a teleconference call on Wednesday, Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health, says many of the newest cases they are seeing are close-contacts to cases they identified days and weeks ago.

“Many of them are still contacts of those returning travelers or no one areas where we had social gatherings or events occur,” Moore said.

Moore said only a handful of positive cases seem to be from community transmission, with no link to recent travel or close contacts.

Although the region is seeing new cases everyday, public health is not seeing huge daily jumps, Moore added.

“The numbers aren’t increasing drastically. They’re at a steady state of three to five cases a day.”