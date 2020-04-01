Vehicle stolen in overnight break-in at north Edmonton car dealership

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating an overnight break-in at a car dealership on the north side.

The general manager of Northgate Chevrolet said the break-in happened at around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Mike Lowe said whoever broke in smashed the glass of the main door to the used car showroom, gained access to the board that houses the keys to the vehicles and drove a vehicle out the main showroom door.

Lowe said surveillance from the dealership yard appears to show two individuals involved in the break-in and theft. The vehicle that was stolen was a used Fiat, which Lowe described as rare and valuable.

Lowe said it’s too soon to say how much damage was caused during the robbery.

“We have some smashed windows, smashed door on the exterior. We have some smashed office glass inside and obviously a key board that’s been destroyed,” he said.

“And obviously we have a missing vehicle at this time.” Tweet This

It’s a blow to a business that’s already been impacted by the economic slowdown as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve definitely been impacted. I know there’s a lot of other companies in the same situation as us. We’ve all been impacted but we’ll get through it,” Lowe said.

No one was at the dealership at the time and no one was injured.

A spokesperson with the Edmonton Police Service confirms they were made aware of the break-in on Wednesday morning. Police are now investigating.